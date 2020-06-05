Lincoln police make arrest in pickup-pedestrian wreck that sparked looting

Police arrested a 27-year-old Lincoln man Friday on a felony assault charge for hitting a woman with his pickup as she crossed O Street with protesters early May 30.
The incident shortly after 2 a.m., which injured Jaida Graves and Lacretia Contreras of Lincoln, was said to have been the spark that led to looting at the EZ Go at 25th and O and vandalism at nearby businesses.
In an accident report, Lincoln police said Trever Kurtz was driving his Chevy Avalanche pickup along O Street at the same time a group of marchers, protesting George Floyd's killing at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer, were blocking traffic in front of the Burger King.
"After the first pedestrian (Contreras) was hit, several protesters began to swarm/surround (Kurtz's truck)," Officer Tobias Hite wrote.
He said Kurtz told police he feared for his safety, backed up and drove around the downed pedestrian in an attempt to flee to safety. As he did, he struck a second pedestrian, Graves.
Police say Kurtz stopped a couple of blocks away and reported it. The investigating officer talked to him, but protesters surrounded the officer's cruiser, breaking out the headlights and tail lights, when he tried to go to the scene.
The officer ultimately was left with a head injury that sent him to the hospital.
On Wednesday, Contreras said she still was a little sore from her injuries. She said she and her sister, Graves, and a few others had been the stragglers of the group crossing the street as the protesters began to migrate toward the EZ Go.
"That guy just came flying," she said.
Contreras said she saw the brightness of his lights before he slowed and then "tapped me."
'And then he just went for me," she said.
Contreras said she had been walking slower than the others and froze in shock. She said she doesn't remember much after she was hit, then run over, other than being worried about her sister, Graves, who was hit, too, when the pickup backed up.
Graves went to the hospital in an ambulance. Contreras got a ride there with a friend, got looked over and learned she had a bruise on her brain. It hurt just to cough or sneeze, she said. When she got home, a friend took pictures of all her bruises.
At the rally Saturday night, Contreras said, Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister came over and asked her about it when he learned she and her sister were the ones who had been hit.
She said he got an officer to take their statements.
But Contreras said she wonders if police would've done anything if videos of the pickup driving away hadn't started circulating on social media.
This week, Officer Erin Spilker said it just took time because of the conditions after it happened: the looting and an angry mob who injured the investigating officer.
"A lot of these decisions are for survival," she said.
But, Spilker said, this week the investigation continued and ultimately led to Kurtz's arrest.
