Lincoln police make arrest in pickup-pedestrian wreck that sparked looting

On Wednesday, Contreras said she still was a little sore from her injuries. She said she and her sister, Graves, and a few others had been the stragglers of the group crossing the street as the protesters began to migrate toward the EZ Go.

"That guy just came flying," she said.

Contreras said she saw the brightness of his lights before he slowed and then "tapped me."

'And then he just went for me," she said.

Contreras said she had been walking slower than the others and froze in shock. She said she doesn't remember much after she was hit, then run over, other than being worried about her sister, Graves, who was hit, too, when the pickup backed up.

Graves went to the hospital in an ambulance. Contreras got a ride there with a friend, got looked over and learned she had a bruise on her brain. It hurt just to cough or sneeze, she said. When she got home, a friend took pictures of all her bruises.

At the rally Saturday night, Contreras said, Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister came over and asked her about it when he learned she and her sister were the ones who had been hit.

She said he got an officer to take their statements.