Lincoln police make arrest in pickup-pedestrian incident that sparked looting
George Floyd Protest

A firework explodes between protesters and police outside the EZ GO at 25th and O streets Saturday morning. A small number of people protesting the death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis turned violent, breaking store windows and threatening police.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo

Police arrested a 27-year-old Lincoln man Friday on a felony assault charge for hitting a woman with his pickup as she crossed O Street with protesters early May 30.

The incident shortly after 2 a.m., which injured Jaida Graves and Lacretia Contreras of Lincoln, was said to have been the spark that led to looting at the EZ Go at 25th and O streets and vandalism at nearby businesses.

Trever Kurtz

Lincoln police said Trever Kurtz was driving his Chevy pickup along O Street at the same time a group of marchers, protesting George Floyd's killing at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer, were blocking traffic in front of the Burger King.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said Friday that according to witnesses and video evidence, Kurtz drove into the pedestrian, knocking her to the ground. 

In an accident report, Officer Tobias Hite wrote: "After the first pedestrian (Contreras) was hit, several protesters began to swarm/surround (Kurtz's truck)." 

He said Kurtz told police he feared for his safety, backed up and drove around the downed pedestrian in an attempt to flee to safety. As he did, he struck a second pedestrian, Graves.

Police say Kurtz stopped a couple of blocks away and reported it. The investigating officers talked to him, but protesters surrounded the police cruiser, breaking out the headlights and tail lights, when they tried to go to the scene.

One of the officers ultimately was left with a head injury that sent him to a hospital.

On Wednesday, Contreras said she still was a little sore from her injuries. She said she and her sister, Graves, and a few others had been the stragglers of the group crossing the street as the protesters began to migrate toward the EZ Go.

"That guy just came flying," she said.

Contreras said she saw the brightness of his headlights before he slowed and then "tapped me."

"And then he just went for me," she said.

Contreras said she had been walking slower than the others and froze in shock. She said she doesn't remember much after she was hit, then run over, other than being worried about her sister, who was hit, too, when the pickup backed up.

Graves was taken to a hospital in an ambulance. Contreras got a ride there with a friend, was looked over and learned she had a bruise on her brain. It hurt just to cough or sneeze, she said. When she got home, a friend took pictures of all her bruises.

At a rally Saturday night, Contreras said Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister came over and asked her about it when he learned she and her sister were the ones who had been hit.

She said he got an officer to take their statements.

But Contreras said she wonders if police would've done anything if videos of the pickup driving away hadn't started circulating on social media.

This week, Officer Erin Spilker said it just took time because of the conditions after it happened: the looting and an angry mob that injured the investigating officer.

"A lot of these decisions are for survival," she said.

But, Spilker said, this week, the investigation continued and ultimately led to Kurtz's arrest early Friday.

