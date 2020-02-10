Lincoln police make arrest in October death that is now ruled a homicide

Lincoln police arrested a 49-year-old man Sunday in connection to the beating death of a Lincoln man in October.
Mark Hietbrink was booked into jail on suspicion of manslaughter, according to Lancaster County Department of Corrections records.
The death of 44-year-old Jonathan D. Olson of Lincoln was first described as suspicious but now officially has been ruled a homicide.
In a death certificate filed in December but not released until this week, Chief Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Bruce Prenda said Olson died as the result of blunt force head injuries and associated medical complications.
He had a history of heart disease and had a past heart transplant.
The document says the time and place he received the injury was unknown but that he sustained injuries to his head in a physical assault Oct. 11.
Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said Monday that Olson and Heitbrink had been in a relationship with the same woman and that Olson had gone to Heitbrink's home Oct. 11 to retrieve personal property. Heitbrink assaulted Olson that day, witnesses said.
Olson died six days later at a Lincoln hospital.
You have free articles remaining.
After he died, Lincoln police had said they were investigating his death as suspicious. Police and rescue workers went to his home near 49th and Fremont streets Oct. 11 after he called 911 saying he had been assaulted.
At the time, a police spokeswoman said investigators hadn't been able to get a lot of information from Olson.
According to court documents, Olson had serious health problems since September 2013, when he had an aortic aneurysm burst and nearly died, according to his father. He said it had taken his son more than a year to recover the use of his limbs and most of his mental faculties but that he had moved into a dorm at the Milford campus of Southeast Community College in 2014 and worked to start a new career.
But his heart condition worsened in the summer of 2015 and he got a transplant that September.
That winter he was taking classes at Metropolitan Community College in Omaha and was "truly building a new life for himself," his father told a judge in the summer of 2016 in a motion to terminate guardianship for him.
Today's jail mugshots
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-10-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-10-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-10-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-10-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-10-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-10-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-10-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-10-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-10-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-10-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-10-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-10-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-10-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-10-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-10-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-10-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-10-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-10-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-10-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-10-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-10-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-10-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-10-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-10-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-10-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-10-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-10-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-10-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-10-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-10-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-10-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-10-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-10-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-10-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-10-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-10-2020
Mugshots from the county jail: 02-10-2020
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSpilger