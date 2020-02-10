Lincoln police make arrest in October death that is now ruled a homicide

Lincoln police arrested a 49-year-old man Sunday in connection to the beating death of a Lincoln man in October.

Mark Hietbrink was booked into jail on suspicion of manslaughter, according to Lancaster County Department of Corrections records.

The death of 44-year-old Jonathan D. Olson of Lincoln was first described as suspicious but now officially has been ruled a homicide.

In a death certificate filed in December but not released until this week, Chief Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Bruce Prenda said Olson died as the result of blunt force head injuries and associated medical complications.

He had a history of heart disease and had a past heart transplant.

The document says the time and place he received the injury was unknown but that he sustained injuries to his head in a physical assault Oct. 11.

Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said Monday that Olson and Heitbrink had been in a relationship with the same woman and that Olson had gone to Heitbrink's home Oct. 11 to retrieve personal property. Heitbrink assaulted Olson that day, witnesses said.

Olson died six days later at a Lincoln hospital.

