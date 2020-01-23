You are the owner of this article.
Lincoln police make arrest in connection to shots fired at apartment in October
Lincoln police make arrest in connection to shots fired at apartment in October

Police have arrested an 18-year-old Lincoln man on gun charges in connection to a shooting that broke windows at an apartment in the Belmont neighborhood early Oct. 26.

Prosecutors on Wednesday charged Antonio Shannon with discharging a firearm at an occupied building and possession of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

Antonio Shannon

In an affidavit for Shannon's arrest, Lincoln police say shortly before 4:30 a.m. on Oct. 26, they were called out on a report of gunshots near Portia and Knox streets. They found that an apartment there had been struck with eight bullets, breaking two windows. One bullet came to rest in the living room wall. 

Officers say they contacted Shannon about half a mile away. He said he had heard the gunshots but denied being involved.

Police said on Tuesday afternoon they served a search warrant at Shannon's residence and arrested Shannon after finding the same rounds used in the shooting in his room. 

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

