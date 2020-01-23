Lincoln police make arrest in connection to shots fired at apartment in October

Police have arrested an 18-year-old Lincoln man on gun charges in connection to a shooting that broke windows at an apartment in the Belmont neighborhood early Oct. 26.

Prosecutors on Wednesday charged Antonio Shannon with discharging a firearm at an occupied building and possession of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

In an affidavit for Shannon's arrest, Lincoln police say shortly before 4:30 a.m. on Oct. 26, they were called out on a report of gunshots near Portia and Knox streets. They found that an apartment there had been struck with eight bullets, breaking two windows. One bullet came to rest in the living room wall.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Officers say they contacted Shannon about half a mile away. He said he had heard the gunshots but denied being involved.

Police said on Tuesday afternoon they served a search warrant at Shannon's residence and arrested Shannon after finding the same rounds used in the shooting in his room.

Today's jail mugshots

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.