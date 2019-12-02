You are the owner of this article.
Lincoln police make arrest in break-in discovered after home security alert
Police have arrested a 29-year-old Lincoln man in connection to a break-in discovered after the homeowner's security system sent him an alert while he was out of town.

Prosecutors charged Shane Vernon, of 2343 B St., on Monday with burglary. 

In court records, police said a 40-year-old Lincoln man told them on Nov. 26 that he asked his sister to check his home near Cotner Boulevard and R Street after getting the notification, and she discovered the home had been broken into and several items had been stolen.

Video surveillance showed two men had forced their way into the home and stole two safes, a computer, two televisions and two vehicles for a total loss of $15,670.

Both vehicles were abandoned and recovered.

In an affidavit for Vernon's Nov. 27 arrest, police said they caught Vernon with property that had been stolen in the burglary. At the time, he was wearing red shoes that matched one of the suspects in the surveillance video, police said. 

Today's jail mugshots

Shane Vernon

Shane Vernon

 Courtesy photo
