The Lincoln Police Department wants to expand its use of facial recognition technology to identify criminal suspects quicker as the amount of video evidence collected during investigations continues to grow.
The burgeoning practice of law enforcement using the technology continues to concern civil liberty and privacy advocates.
Lincoln police reviews of digital evidence, like video, for cases spanning from routine vandalism to murder, have grown from 170 in 2009 to 531 in 2018, a 212 percent increase, according to the department.
Earlier this year, the department added a video analyst and announced it will rededicate veteran officers to help review video evidence in follow-up investigations to keep up.
The department wants to add facial recognition software and has asked companies to provide proposals as its latest strategy in addressing this workload issue, Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister said.
To help speed analysis of video evidence, he wants a software program to check faces of suspects in video against LPD's internal mugshot database while analysts are reviewing other images.
The software needs to be capable of scanning faces captured from surveillance camera video, body cameras, dashboard cameras and cellphones. It would then deliver an analytical report on any matches to police in seconds, according to the police department's request for proposals. The bidding period concluded Friday.
The prospective software could help police connect culprits unknown to investigators in repeat crimes, such as shoplifting cases, he said.
The American Civil Liberties Union, among others, says the use of facial recognition technology by police departments can put innocent people under investigation because of inaccurate algorithms.
In May, the city of San Francisco became the first major police department to ban the software's use by its police force. More departments have followed. Last week, Michigan legislators introduced a bill to outlaw its use in the state.
"In 2019, I think our society’s enthusiasm for technology often obscures a more deliberate and contemplative effort to look at where technology succeeds and where it fails," said Chad Marlow, senior advocacy and policy counsel with the ACLU's national office in New York.
Facial recognition technology is commonly used to help tag people in photos uploaded to Facebook, and Google employs it to help people identify faces in photos.
"When you're talking about police departments using it, that’s no joke," Marlow said.
Privacy concerns aside, this faulty technology isn't "ready for prime time" and is so inaccurate police can't use it responsibly, Marlow said.
In 2013 Lincoln police began submitting suspect images for facial recognition analysis by the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles. The DMV used its drivers license photo database to determine if there were matches.
The ACLU has called on the department to stop using facial recognition technology.
Video evidence can be crucial to cases, Bliemeister said, but analyzing it can be laborious for the department's two technicians. The department has tasked injured officers unable to be on the street with watching hours and hours of video to isolate relevant snippets for investigations.
"I understand people's hesitancy about facial recognition," he said. "But it's not just a facial recognition match that is going to lead to the arrest. It has to be taken within the context of the totality of the investigation."
Marlow said the software has shown itself to be inaccurate analyzing people of color, women, older people and children.
What's more, the software's problems analyzing the faces of racial minorities are magnified when its algorithms are checking against databases of mugshots, he said.
Those databases often include disproportionate numbers of people of color, Marlow said. And he worries that inaccurate facial recognition software puts a population already over-policed at risk of being pinpointed as a suspect because of a false positives.
There's further risk that officers who evaluate possible matches may be more likely to side with the software on close calls, Marlow said.
A Georgetown University report published in May on the technology's shortcomings recommends that if police use it that any facial recognition matches be reviewed through a double-blind process to avoid against confirmation bias from investigators or analysts.
The report highlighted problems using the technology in the New York Police Department, including instances where the suspect's facial features had been photo-shopped or sketch artist renderings were input into the program.
Photo also quality poses an issue, the report's authors noted.
"Photos that are pixelated, distorted, or of partial faces provide less data for a face recognition system to analyze than high-quality, passport-style photos, increasing room for error," the report said.
Bliemeister said the quality of video images police receive continues to improve, and this software won't be used as a substitute for police investigation.
Analysts in the department would examine any leads generated by the software, he said.
His staff have protocol directing their use of the state's software, and a 2013 City Council agreement does not allow Lincoln police to use the search's findings as the sole basis for an arrest.
This software would be used to reduce the amount of manual review his staff does so they can keep up with the growing workload, the chief said.
Marlow believes that if police staff have to review the automated analysis' findings anyway, police aren't saving time using this technology.
In the request for bids, police are also asking the software to have the ability to search faces in real-time video feeds such as city traffic cameras.
Asked whether the department plans to employ such a practice, Bliemeister said "absolutely not."
"We are not trying to create this network of cameras that is actively searching the mugshot database to find out who's got warrants that is walking down the street," Bliemeister said.
That specification was added only as a purchasing option, he said.
To Marlow, the police use of this technology in real-time is "all those problems on steroids.”
"It's enough to make George Orwell shudder," he said.