Lincoln police looking for thieves going car to car in Eastridge neighborhood

Lincoln police are looking for two people spotted trying to get into parked cars early Friday in the Eastridge neighborhood.
Officer Erin Spilker said they had gotten 15 reports of cars being rifled through by 9 a.m. The first came in at about 2:30 a.m. to the 1100 block of Eldon Drive after a caller saw someone in a hooded sweatshirt on their Ring doorbell stealing from a vehicle.
The Southeast Team's third shift flooded the area and found a suspect in a black Dodge Durango following a second on foot trying door handles on cars. Spilker said the driver of the Durango drove directly at the officer to get away.
Police quickly discovered the 2019 Durango and a second vehicle the other suspect got into, a 2011 black Mercedes SUV, both had been stolen from the area this week. In both cases, the keys had been stolen from other vehicles left unlocked.
Spilker said the Nebraska State Patrol got into a chase with the stolen Durango on U.S. 6 but called off the pursuit due to dangerous speeds. Police later found it abandoned with heavy front-end damage at 12th and Adams streets.
Spilker said the Durango had several key fobs and garage door openers inside believed to have been stolen from unlocked vehicles in the Eastridge area.
She asked people who live in the area to check if they caught anything on home security systems and reminded Lincoln residents to lock up their cars and garage door openers to limit the opportunities for thieves.
