Lincoln police looking for 2 teens who followed a family on Rock Island Trail, showed gun

Lincoln police are looking for two teens who followed a family on the Rock Island Trail adjacent to Antelope Park and confronted the dad, flashing the grip of a gun at him.
Officer Erin Spilker said it happened Saturday afternoon around 4:30.
A 35-year-old man called police to say he and his wife and their 6-year-old son were jogging on the trail near Veterans Memorial Garden when they saw two teenage boys, one lying across the trail, and asked if he would move.
He told police they moved, but then the teens followed them to the area of the Lincoln Children's Zoo, where one of them confronted the family, making threatening statements and one lifted his hoody and pulled out the grip of a handgun tucked in his waistband.
Spilker said when the 35-year-old man reached for his phone to call police, they took off running.
Police are trying to identify the teens, estimated to be 15 or 16 years old, and are asking anyone else who saw them that day to contact them.
