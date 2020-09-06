 Skip to main content
Lincoln police locate missing 15-year-old girl
Lincoln police safely located a 15-year-old girl who had been missing since 5 a.m. on Sunday. 

LPD sent out a notice that the teen was last seen at 5 a.m. Sunday near the area of 56th to 70th streets and Pine Lake to Yankee Hill roads.

Police later shared on social media that the girl had been found safely Sunday afternoon.

Reach the writer at nsaenz@journalstar.com or 402-473-7223.

