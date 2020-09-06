Lincoln police locate missing 15-year-old girl

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln police safely located a 15-year-old girl who had been missing since 5 a.m. on Sunday.

LPD sent out a notice that the teen was last seen at 5 a.m. Sunday near the area of 56th to 70th streets and Pine Lake to Yankee Hill roads.

Police later shared on social media that the girl had been found safely Sunday afternoon.

Reach the writer at nsaenz@journalstar.com or 402-473-7223.

