You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Lincoln police locate 12-year-old boy reported missing
View Comments

Lincoln police locate 12-year-old boy reported missing

{{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln police have located a 12-year-old boy with development disabilities reported missing on Tuesday afternoon.

The child was last seen near 24th and D streets at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Lincoln man turns himself in on arson allegation for fire at EZ Go, other man sought for Lincoln Mall arson
Lincoln police warn residents of scammer claiming to be with city department
19-year-old Lincoln man accused of leading troopers on chase at 120 mph

Latest missing persons cases

Police logo 2014
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Assistant city editor

John Schreier, an Omaha native and sixth-generation Nebraskan, is an assistant city editor and had worked at the Journal Star since 2017.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News