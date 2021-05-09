 Skip to main content
Lincoln police locate 11-year-old girl who was reported missing
  • Updated
Mytien Nguyen

Mytien Nguyen

 Courtesy photo

The Lincoln Police Department has located an 11-year-old girl who went missing overnight.

Mytien Nguyen left her residence sometime between 11 p.m. Saturday and 6 a.m. Sunday, LPD said. She was located later Sunday morning.

Weekend editor

Alex Lantz is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has had various roles at the Journal Star since 2012. He currently manages the news section on weekends and oversees the internship program.

