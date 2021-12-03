Lincoln police issued 18 minor in possession citations across five Husker gamedays

A Lincoln Police Department project that focused on curtailing underage drinking on Husker gamedays finished the season having issued 18 citations to minors in possession of alcohol.

The project, which utilized extra officers in an effort to impact underage consumption along with other illegal activity prior to each game, ultimately netted 29 citations directly related to alcohol consumption, according to an LPD news release.

Along with the 18 minor in possession citations, officers issued 10 citations for consumption in public and one open container citation, according to the news release.

Officers issued four citations for narcotics violations.

The effort, funded by the Nebraska Department of Transportation, played out during the last five Husker football home games, the earliest of the five coming Oct. 2.

Most citations issued as a result of the enforcement effort were the result of traffic and parking violations. Officers issued 83 parking citations and 10 traffic citations and towed 36 vehicles.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com. On Twitter @andrewwegley

