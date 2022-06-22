Lincoln Police issued 135 citations on O Street over Memorial Day weekend

Lincoln Police officers participating in an enhanced traffic enforcement effort along O Street over Memorial Day weekend handed out 135 citations and issued about 110 additional warnings in a three-day project that was marred by a double-fatal crash.

The department announced the results of its annual O Street effort in a news release on Wednesday, more than three weeks after the grant-funded enforcement detail finished its work along the corridor, where they issued 27 speeding citations and 34 "other traffic citations" and a dozen tickets for unnecessary noise. They also made five DUI arrests and arrested three people for outstanding warrants.

In total, officers warned, ticketed or arrested 258 motorists or pedestrians along the roadway over the weekend, which ended tragically May 29 when an 18-year-old Omaha man in a Ford Taurus struck a Toyota Corolla turning in front of him at the 52nd Street intersection, sending both cars into a crowd of people gathered along the sidewalk.

Both of the Toyota's occupants — Emily Siebenhor, 20, and her passenger, Edith Hermosillo, 22 — died in the crash, while 20 onlookers were treated for injuries at three local hospitals.

Kyvell Stark, who police said was driving close to 90 mph in the moments before the crash, was charged with two counts of manslaughter and two counts of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol causing serious bodily injury.

The crash — which happened even as the police department conducted high-visibility traffic enforcement along O Street — has called into question the efficacy of traditional traffic enforcement methods along the corridor, which has been plagued by perilous driving behavior for decades despite persistent police attention.

And though city officials — including Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Police Chief Teresa Ewins — have promised to implement policy changes to address safety issues along the roadway, potential solutions to O Street's longstanding problems remain unclear.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com. On Twitter @andrewwegley

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.