Lincoln Police issued 135 citations on O Street over Memorial Day weekend

Lincoln Police officers participating in an enhanced traffic enforcement effort along O Street over Memorial Day weekend handed out 135 citations and issued about 110 additional warnings in a three-day project that was marred by a double-fatal crash.
The department announced the results of its annual O Street effort in a news release on Wednesday, more than three weeks after the grant-funded enforcement detail finished its work along the corridor, where they issued 27 speeding citations and 34 "other traffic citations" and a dozen tickets for unnecessary noise. They also made five DUI arrests and arrested three people for outstanding warrants.
In total, officers warned, ticketed or arrested 258 motorists or pedestrians along the roadway over the weekend,
which ended tragically May 29 when an 18-year-old Omaha man in a Ford Taurus struck a Toyota Corolla turning in front of him at the 52nd Street intersection, sending both cars into a crowd of people gathered along the sidewalk.
Both of the Toyota's occupants — Emily Siebenhor, 20, and her passenger, Edith Hermosillo, 22 — died in the crash, while 20 onlookers were treated for injuries at three local hospitals.
Kyvell Stark,
who police said was driving close to 90 mph in the moments before the crash, was charged with two counts of manslaughter and two counts of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol causing serious bodily injury.
The crash — which happened even as the police department conducted high-visibility traffic enforcement along O Street — has called into question the efficacy of traditional traffic enforcement methods along the corridor,
which has been plagued by perilous driving behavior for decades despite persistent police attention.
And though city officials — including Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Police Chief Teresa Ewins — have promised to implement policy changes to address safety issues along the roadway,
potential solutions to O Street's longstanding problems remain unclear.
Most dangerous cities in Nebraska
Dangerous Cities in Nebraska
See how your hometown ranks among the most dangerous cities in Nebraska. Ratings have been determined according to the number of violent crimes per 1,000 people in cities of at least 10,000, with violent crime being classified as murder, forcible rape, robbery and aggravated assault. The numbers are for 2019, the most recent year for which the
FBI provides data.
6. South Sioux City
With 30 violent crimes in 2019 and a population of 12,771 (the smallest on our list), the city in northeast Nebraska had 2.35 violent crimes per 1,000 people.
Photo: An RV park in South Sioux City on the Missouri River.
ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE PHOTO
5. Scottsbluff
The city of 15,862 had 53 violent crimes for a rate of 3.34 per 1,000 in 2019.
Photo: Gering Police Officer Jordan McBride talks with Scottsbluff Police Officer Michael Modeac as he puts up crime scene tape at the scene of an armed standoff in Scottsbluff in June 2021.
STAR-HERALD FILE PHOTO
4. North Platte
With a population of 23,705 and 89 violent crimes, the city had a rate of 3.75 per 1,000.
Photo: Union Pacific train engines line up outside a service building in North Platte.
FILE PHOTO
3. Lincoln
The Star City had a population of 291,128 with 1,115 violent crimes, a rate of 3.83 per 1,000.
Photo: Police in Lincoln investigate a shooting near the intersection of 14th and E streets in August 2019.
JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO
2. Grand Island
With a population of 51,821 and 236 violent crimes, the largest of the Tri Cities had a 2019 rate of 4.55 per 1,000 people.
Photo: Grand Island police and State Patrol personnel investigate after a body was found in a Grand Island yard in August 2020.
GRAND ISLAND INDEPENDENT FILE PHOTO
1. Omaha
In 2019, the state's largest city at 470,481 people had 2,833 violent crimes for a rate of 6.13 per 1,000.
Photo: Omaha police and University Police guard the entrance to the Nebraska Medicine Emergency room after an Omaha police officer was shot at Westroads Mall in March 2021.
WORLD-HERALD FILE PHOTO
A note about the numbers
With eight violent crimes in 2019, Boys Town topped the state at 13.82 per 1,000 people, which is a misleading stat because it only had a 2019 population of 579.
Photo: The statue at the entrance to Boys Town. It doesn't take much to skew the numbers.
ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE PHOTO
