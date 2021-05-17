Lincoln police investigating whether small cut was caused by bullet grazing woman's hand

Police are investigating the possibility that a small cut on a woman's hand was the result of being grazed by a gunshot Friday night.

It happened at a barbecue near North 43rd and Baldwin Avenue.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said police were called there just before 9:40 p.m. where a 23-year-old woman told them she was there with friends and neighbors when she heard pops that she believed were gunshots.

Then, she felt something graze her right hand and discovered a small cut about an eighth of an inch long on her index finger.

Officers canvassed the area and interviewed witnesses who also thought they heard possible gunshots. Officers located a single shell casing in the area.

The investigation is ongoing.

