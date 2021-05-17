 Skip to main content
Lincoln police investigating whether small cut was caused by bullet grazing woman's hand
Lincoln police investigating whether small cut was caused by bullet grazing woman's hand

Here are tips to prevent your home from being broken into. Remember, if you observe a suspicious person or behavior, call 911.

Police are investigating the possibility that a small cut on a woman's hand was the result of being grazed by a gunshot Friday night.

It happened at a barbecue near North 43rd and Baldwin Avenue.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said police were called there just before 9:40 p.m. where a 23-year-old woman told them she was there with friends and neighbors when she heard pops that she believed were gunshots.

Then, she felt something graze her right hand and discovered a small cut about an eighth of an inch long on her index finger.

Officers canvassed the area and interviewed witnesses who also thought they heard possible gunshots. Officers located a single shell casing in the area.

The investigation is ongoing.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

