Lincoln police investigating vandalisms, break-ins

Lincoln police are investigating multiple vandalisms and break-ins that occurred between Thursday night and Saturday morning.

Late Thursday night, police received a report of stolen items from an unlocked car in the 5900 block of North 23rd Street. A wallet containing cash and credit cards were taken.

Then early Friday morning and into Friday afternoon, multiple cars had windows broken in the Air Park neighborhood, with only a couple vehicles actually having items — clothes and a fishing tackle box — stolen. Police became aware of most of these incidents when they were canvassing the area.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Early Saturday morning, police responded to a report of BB guns being fired at parked cars near 56th Street and Aylesworth Avenue. Police estimated damage to the cars at about $2,000.

Police have not identified suspects in any of these cases, and encourage anyone with information to call LPD at 402-441-6000 or Crimestoppers at 402-475-3600.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 13

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.