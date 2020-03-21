Lincoln police investigating vandalisms, break-ins

Lincoln police are investigating multiple vandalisms and break-ins that occurred between Thursday night and Saturday morning.
Late Thursday night, police received a report of stolen items from an unlocked car in the 5900 block of North 23rd Street. A wallet containing cash and credit cards were taken.
Then early Friday morning and into Friday afternoon, multiple cars had windows broken in the Air Park neighborhood, with only a couple vehicles actually having items — clothes and a fishing tackle box — stolen. Police became aware of most of these incidents when they were canvassing the area.
Early Saturday morning, police responded to a report of BB guns being fired at parked cars near 56th Street and Aylesworth Avenue. Police estimated damage to the cars at about $2,000.
Police have not identified suspects in any of these cases, and encourage anyone with information to call LPD at 402-441-6000 or Crimestoppers at 402-475-3600.