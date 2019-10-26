A man with multiple gunshot wounds approached Lincoln police officers who were examining a crime scene Friday night in northwest Lincoln.
The scene was at Northwest 20th and West Q streets, where police found blood and shell casings. The 37-year-old man showed up with three gunshot wounds and said that two men had attempted to rob him and shot him.
The man's injuries were not life-threatening and he is in stable condition, according to LPD Capt. Duane Winkler.
No arrests have been made and the case is under investigation.
Lincoln police also responded to a report of gunshots near Portia and Knox streets at about 4:30 a.m. Saturday.
Several shots were fired into an apartment at 3305 Portia St., Winkler said.
There are no suspects, and no injuries was reported. The case is under investigation.