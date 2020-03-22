Lincoln police investigating south Lincoln robbery

Lincoln police say two men were robbed at gunpoint Saturday night in south Lincoln.

The two victims, both 19, were sitting in their car near 48th Street and Old Cheney Road just after 11 p.m. when another vehicle blocked them, according to Capt. Jeri Roeder.

Two men then came to the car, showed guns and told the victims to hand over their belongings. They left with a small amount of cash and a phone, which was later found nearby.

No arrests have been made and police continue to investigate. Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at 402-441-6000 or Crimestoppers at 402-475-3600.

