Lincoln police investigating shots fired call at 21st and Q just before midnight

Lincoln police say they went to 21st and Q streets shortly before midnight Monday on a report of gunshots.

Officer Erin Spilker said witnesses reported seeing a man with a gun by a vehicle prior to hearing the shots.

The man and the vehicle were gone when police got there. But they did find several spent shell casings on the ground.

Police didn't find any victims or damage.

Spilker said officers are looking for video in the neighborhood and asking anyone with information to contact Lincoln police or Crimestoppers.

