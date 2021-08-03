Lincoln police investigating shots fired call at 21st and Q just before midnight

Few issues spark more passion in the United States than gun control.
Proponents argue the country must impose stricter regulations to address the horrifying number of gun-related deaths—nearly 20,000 in 2020 despite the coronavirus pandemic, the Washington Post reports. That’s the highest number in at least 20 years.
Opponents say adding new gun control laws not only could infringe on Second Amendment rights but also will not deter someone determined to kill. And citizens with guns have stopped mass murders, they say. The gun lobby has been particularly effective in tying unrestricted gun access to the Republican party, and Democratic lawmakers have had little success in passing legislation over the last two decades. But that could change. The National Rifle Association has filed for bankruptcy as the New York attorney general accuses it of illegal conduct, and groups advocating for gun control— including March for Our Lives, Everytown for Gun Safety, and Moms Demand Action—are challenging its influence.
Stacker compiled 20 pieces of gun control legislation that either passed or failed over the last 20 years, using information from government reports and political news sources. They are listed in chronological order based on the month and year each passed or failed. The list is just a snapshot. More than 2,000 firearms-related bills have been introduced since 2001.
You may also like: Youngest and oldest presidents in U.S. history