{{featured_button_text}}

No injuries have been reported after at least five gunshots were fired in a Havelock alley early Wednesday, a Lincoln police spokeswoman said. 

Around 2 a.m. a 41-year-old man called police to report the shooting near 66th and Fremont streets, Officer Angela Sands said. 

Officers found five shell casings in the alley and two bullet holes in a wooden fence there, Sands said. 

They have interviewed several people about a disturbance in the alley at the time of the shooting, but no arrests have been made.

Police encourage anyone with information to call 402-441-6000.

Today's jail mugshots

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Riley Johnson reports on local government in Lincoln.

Load comments