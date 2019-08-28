No injuries have been reported after at least five gunshots were fired in a Havelock alley early Wednesday, a Lincoln police spokeswoman said.
Around 2 a.m. a 41-year-old man called police to report the shooting near 66th and Fremont streets, Officer Angela Sands said.
Officers found five shell casings in the alley and two bullet holes in a wooden fence there, Sands said.
They have interviewed several people about a disturbance in the alley at the time of the shooting, but no arrests have been made.
Police encourage anyone with information to call 402-441-6000.
