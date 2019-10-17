Lincoln police were investigating separate robberies at a grocery store and a restaurant Wednesday night, a department spokeswoman said.
At 9 p.m., employees of the Russ's Market at 17th and Washington streets were threatened by a man with a knife they caught shoplifting $2.50 of deli ham, Officer Angela Sands said.
The man left, and no one was injured.
Employees were familiar with the man and have identified him for police, Sands said.
Officers had not arrested the suspect as of Thursday morning, she said.
You have free articles remaining.
At 9:45 p.m., employees closing the Golden Corral by North 27th Street and Old Dairy Road were approached from behind by a man, who demanded their money, she said.
They believed the man had a weapon but didn't see one, Sands said.
They gave the man an undisclosed amount of cash, and the man left southbound.
Police had only a general description of the man Thursday.
Investigators do not believe the robberies are connected, Sands said.