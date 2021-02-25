Lincoln police investigating report of suspicious person near Riley Elementary School

Lincoln police say they were called to a home near Riley Elementary School on a report of a suspicious person Tuesday afternoon.

Officer Erin Spilker said a parent reported their 10-year-old daughter said a man in a car had approached her while she was walking home from the school near 50th and Orchard streets and said he was supposed to give her a ride.

The girl ran away and went home.

Spilker said it happened around 2:30 p.m.

Police canvassed the neighborhood and requested video from anyone who may have seen the man or vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.

LATEST MISSING PERSONS REPORTS

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.