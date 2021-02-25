 Skip to main content
Lincoln police investigating report of suspicious person near Riley Elementary School
editor's pick alert

Riley

Riley Elementary, 5021 Orchard St.

Enrollment: 336 students

62.4% white, 5.3% African-American, 4.7% Asian, 17.7% Hispanic, 9.9% two or more races

Free and reduced-price lunch participation: 47.2% free, 11.2% reduced

Gifted: 5%

Statewide test scores (percentage who meet or exceed standards): 51 language arts, 41 math, 46 science

 LPS

Lincoln police say they were called to a home near Riley Elementary School on a report of a suspicious person Tuesday afternoon.

Officer Erin Spilker said a parent reported their 10-year-old daughter said a man in a car had approached her while she was walking home from the school near 50th and Orchard streets and said he was supposed to give her a ride. 

The girl ran away and went home.

Spilker said it happened around 2:30 p.m.

Police canvassed the neighborhood and requested video from anyone who may have seen the man or vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

