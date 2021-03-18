Lincoln police investigating report of suspected officer impersonation

Lincoln police say they're investigating the suspected impersonation of an officer Wednesday.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said police were called at about 12:15 p.m. to a residence in the area of 14th and F streets where a 20-year-old woman said a man had come to the door asking for her by name claiming to be a police officer. She doesn't live there.

When the residents started questioning the man about his identity, he left.

Bonkiewicz said LPD could find no evidence of a police officer or a plain clothes investigator working in that area at the time of the incident.

He reminded Lincoln residents that plain clothes LPD investigators will present their official police badges when contacting people. They also identify themselves and, if requested, provide their badge numbers and business cards.

If a resident is unsure about whether the person contacting them is a police officer they can call 402-441-6000 for verification.

