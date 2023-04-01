An 18-year-old Lincoln man who arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds late Friday died and police are investigating his death as a homicide.

Lincoln police officers were called to the 1800 block of North 27th Street around 11:30 p.m. on a report of gunshots, according to news release from the department. When officers arrived, they contacted numerous individuals fleeing a house party.

A short time later, an 18-year-old Lincoln man arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds, according to the release. He later died. The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family.

On Saturday morning, police had taped off a house on the northeast corner of North 27th and Fair streets across from Pentzer Park.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the police nonemergency number at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

This is a developing story. Return to Journalstar.com for more information.

