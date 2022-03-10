Lincoln police investigating fight at Pinnacle Bank Arena during state basketball tournament

Police are investigating after a fight broke out between a current Lincoln High student and a recent graduate during the school's appearance in the Class A girls state basketball semifinals Wednesday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

LPD Sgt. Chris Vigil said the fight originated as a dispute between a 15-year-old student and an 18-year-old alumnus of the school, though it's unclear how many attendees were ultimately wrapped up in the conflict.

Archived police scanner traffic indicated Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews were called to the scene at around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday as law enforcement working the tournament broke up a "large fight."

Dispatchers told medical personnel that a second fight was reported to have broken out in the concourses at around 9:21 p.m.

No one was seriously injured in the altercation, Vigil said.

Vigil said the investigation into the incident is ongoing and no citations have been issued.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com. On Twitter @andrewwegley

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.