Lincoln police investigating fatal stabbing near South 40th and Hwy 2

The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a fatal stabbing Monday at an apartment near South 40th Street and Nebraska 2.

In a news release, Assistant Chief Michon Morrow said shortly after 4 p.m., police responded to a report of an unconscious male who appeared to have been stabbed.

Officers arrived at the Lodge Apartments to find the man dead, with injuries consistent with being caused by a bladed instrument.

Morrow said the investigation is in its early stages and LPD crime scene investigators are continuing to process the scene for forensic and digital evidence.

Police will remain in the area while the scene is processed.

They asked anyone with information about the killing to contact Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

The homicide marks Lincoln's 10th this year and the 12th recorded in Lancaster County, where there were eight killings in all of 2021.