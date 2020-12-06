 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln police investigating early morning shooting
View Comments
breaking

Lincoln police investigating early morning shooting

{{featured_button_text}}

The Lincoln Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting in northwest Lincoln.

Officers were called to the area of North First and Adams streets around 12:30 a.m. on a report of gunshots. They found blood and a bullet casing outside of a residence but didn't find anybody who was injured.

While officers were on the scene, a 37-year-old man arrived at a local hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound. Due to the man's need for medical care, officers were unable to question him or get any information about what happened.

The man was in critical condition as of Sunday morning.

Investigators are continuing to process the scene and are attempting to locate witnesses or anyone who may have video evidence of what happened.

If anyone has information about this case they are asked to contact LPD at 402-441-6000 or Crimestoppers at 402-475-3600.

Ex-Lincoln officer suing city, alleging toxic culture toward women within police department
6 months later: Incremental police reform not enough, activists say
ACLU representing woman whose nose was shot off during protest

LATEST MISSING PERSONS CASES IN NEBRASKA

Crime logo 2020
View Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Weekend editor

Alex Lantz is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has had various roles at the Journal Star since 2012. He currently manages the news section on weekends and oversees the internship program.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News