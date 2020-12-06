Lincoln police investigating early morning shooting

The Lincoln Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting in northwest Lincoln.

Officers were called to the area of North First and Adams streets around 12:30 a.m. on a report of gunshots. They found blood and a bullet casing outside of a residence but didn't find anybody who was injured.

While officers were on the scene, a 37-year-old man arrived at a local hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound. Due to the man's need for medical care, officers were unable to question him or get any information about what happened.

The man was in critical condition as of Sunday morning.

Investigators are continuing to process the scene and are attempting to locate witnesses or anyone who may have video evidence of what happened.

If anyone has information about this case they are asked to contact LPD at 402-441-6000 or Crimestoppers at 402-475-3600.

