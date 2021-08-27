 Skip to main content
Lincoln police investigating call about gunshots in parking lot
Lincoln police are investigating a shooting in a parking lot near 48th and Holdrege streets late Thursday.

Officer Erin Spilker said around 11:30 p.m. they were called to the 4700 block of Dudley Street on a report of gunshots and arrived to find several people leaving the area.

An employee from Madsen’s Bowling & Billiards told them someone came in and asked them to call the police about someone firing a gun in the parking lot.

Spilker said officers learned that an argument began in the area and spilled into the Madsen’s parking lot.

She said police found a spent shell casing in the parking lot, but no damage or anyone with injuries. Officers canvassed the area, requested video from businesses and interviewed witnesses.

Spilker said the investigation is ongoing and asked anyone with information to call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

