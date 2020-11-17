Lincoln police investigating burglary at baseball training facility

Lincoln police are investigating an early morning burglary at D-BAT, just south of 14th Street and Pine Lake Road.
Officer Erin Spilker said an alarm at around 4:30 a.m. sent police to the baseball training facility, where they found bats and baseball clothing items strewn around the retail area.
The owner arrived and told police it appeared at least five wooden bats had been taken but a complete inventory hadn't yet been done.
The estimated loss so far was $175, Spilker said.
Officers canvassed the area and processed the scene for evidence and are awaiting security video. Spilker asked anyone with information to contact police or Crimestoppers.
Crime Stoppers cases
Another U-Stop robbery
Bacardi
Beer Me
Best Buy
Blink of an eye
Fixodent
Followed
Heineken
Jack Flash
Kwik Shop robbery
Let me see ya grill
Mart dart
Missing gun
Needed a boost
Not so bad guy
Ping pong paddle
Questionable behavior
Red Sox fan
Smashing glass
Snacky Snack
Tip jar taken
U-Stop robbery
Wheeee
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSpilger
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.