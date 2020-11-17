 Skip to main content
Lincoln police investigating burglary at baseball training facility
Lincoln police are investigating an early morning burglary at D-BAT, just south of 14th Street and Pine Lake Road.

Officer Erin Spilker said an alarm at around 4:30 a.m. sent police to the baseball training facility, where they found bats and baseball clothing items strewn around the retail area.

The owner arrived and told police it appeared at least five wooden bats had been taken but a complete inventory hadn't yet been done. 

The estimated loss so far was $175, Spilker said.

Officers canvassed the area and processed the scene for evidence and are awaiting security video. Spilker asked anyone with information to contact police or Crimestoppers.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

