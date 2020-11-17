Lincoln police investigating burglary at baseball training facility

Lincoln police are investigating an early morning burglary at D-BAT, just south of 14th Street and Pine Lake Road.

Officer Erin Spilker said an alarm at around 4:30 a.m. sent police to the baseball training facility, where they found bats and baseball clothing items strewn around the retail area.

The owner arrived and told police it appeared at least five wooden bats had been taken but a complete inventory hadn't yet been done.

The estimated loss so far was $175, Spilker said.

Officers canvassed the area and processed the scene for evidence and are awaiting security video. Spilker asked anyone with information to contact police or Crimestoppers.

