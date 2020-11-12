 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln police investigating burglary at 40th and Old Cheney Burger King
View Comments
editor's pick

Lincoln police investigating burglary at 40th and Old Cheney Burger King

{{featured_button_text}}

Police say they are investigating an early morning burglary at the Burger King at 40th Street and Old Cheney Road. 

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said police were called there shortly after 5 a.m. after employees arrived to find a window broken and the office burglarized. Video surveillance showed three people broke in and unsuccessfully tried to pry open a safe. 

Bonkiewicz said it caused $550 damage, but there was no loss. 

He said the thieves were in a vehicle stolen earlier that morning from the 8900 block of South 31st Street, which ultimately was found abandoned after crashing at South 40th and Wildbriar Lane.

Police recover medical supplies stolen from Lincoln driveway, make arrest
Lincoln man dies in 2-vehicle accident in Nemaha County
Man sentenced for big fentanyl seizure on I-80 near Kearney
Police logo 2020
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News