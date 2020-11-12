Lincoln police investigating burglary at 40th and Old Cheney Burger King

Police say they are investigating an early morning burglary at the Burger King at 40th Street and Old Cheney Road.
Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said police were called there shortly after 5 a.m. after employees arrived to find a window broken and the office burglarized. Video surveillance showed three people broke in and unsuccessfully tried to pry open a safe.
Bonkiewicz said it caused $550 damage, but there was no loss.
He said the thieves were in a vehicle stolen earlier that morning from the 8900 block of South 31st Street, which ultimately was found abandoned after crashing at South 40th and Wildbriar Lane.
