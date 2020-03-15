You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Lincoln police investigating body found in car along Saltillo Road
View Comments
editor's pick alert

Lincoln police investigating body found in car along Saltillo Road

{{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln police are investigating the death of a man found in his vehicle along Saltillo Road Saturday night.

The vehicle was discovered by a Lancaster County Sheriff's deputy around 11 p.m. in a creek along Saltillo Road between 14th and 25th streets.

Lincoln police said Sunday afternoon that the man's identity was being withheld until family members could be notified.

Police: Man shot, killed outside downtown Lincoln bar

Police say the vehicle was headed westbound on Saltillo when it went off the road and into the ravine. Seat belts were not in use and alcohol is considered to be a factor in the crash, police said.

It's unclear when the crash took place, although Lincoln police said they will be working with the Crete Police Department, which believes the man is a person reported missing Saturday afternoon.

Southeast Nebraska teen killed in head-on collision
Emergency logo 2016

 

View Comments
0
0
1
4
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News intern

Samantha Bernt is a Fremont native and a junior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln majoring in journalism and broadcasting. She joined the Journal Star in 2019 as a reporting intern.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News