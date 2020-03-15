Lincoln police investigating body found in car along Saltillo Road

Lincoln police are investigating the death of a man found in his vehicle along Saltillo Road Saturday night.

The vehicle was discovered by a Lancaster County Sheriff's deputy around 11 p.m. in a creek along Saltillo Road between 14th and 25th streets.

Lincoln police said Sunday afternoon that the man's identity was being withheld until family members could be notified.

Police say the vehicle was headed westbound on Saltillo when it went off the road and into the ravine. Seat belts were not in use and alcohol is considered to be a factor in the crash, police said.

It's unclear when the crash took place, although Lincoln police said they will be working with the Crete Police Department, which believes the man is a person reported missing Saturday afternoon.

