Lincoln police investigating apparent random armed robbery of 59-year-old woman early Monday

Police are investigating an armed robbery of a 59-year-old Lincoln woman early Monday near South 42nd Street and Normal Boulevard.

Sgt. Chris Vollmer said the incident was one in a string of robberies or robbery attempts and reports of stolen vehicles.

He said shortly after 5 a.m. a 59-year-old woman was walking from her garage to her car when four males pulled up in a pickup and approached her.

One struck her twice. Another pulled a gun and took her purse, Vollmer said.

They left in a red, 2020 Ram 1500.

Vollmer said the truck, estimated to be worth $70,000, had been reported stolen at 2:20 a.m. Monday from the 400 block of West Lakeshore Drive in the Capitol Beach neighborhood.

He said the report didn't indicate whether it had been left running or had the keys inside.

Officers responding to the scene spotted a similar truck speeding away from a convenience store a little more than a mile away along with a Chevy Silverado that had been stolen Sunday morning from the 3000 block of S Street after it was left running and unlocked.

He said the Silverado since has been recovered from the 2200 block of Vine Street.

But Lincoln police are asking anyone who spots the red Ram with license plates WKR323 to call 911 or 402-441-6000.

It's unclear if the theft of the vehicles and the robbery of the 59-year-old was related to two other robberies.

In the first, reported at about 7 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of E Street, a 39-year-old man answered a knock at his apartment door to find a man with a gun demanding money who left empty-handed. He had just moved into the apartment.

In the second, just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday, a 22-year-old man answered a knock at his door in the 4000 block of South 51st Street and found a stranger at the door asking to use his phone. After the 22-year-old gave him his phone, the man pulled a gun on him and forced him into his home, where he demanded a credit card from his wallet then left.

