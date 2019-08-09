{{featured_button_text}}

A 26-year-old Lincoln man was arrested in connection with one of two apparent drive-by shootings in the city Thursday, a police captain said Friday. 

Just after 5 p.m. neighbors in the area of 22nd and Washington streets called 911 after hearing several gunshots and seeing a car speeding off, Capt. Ryan Dale said. 

No one was injured and no damage was found.

Officers said the witnesses' description of the car matched video captured on a surveillance camera showing the car speeding off, Dale said.

Cody Williams was developed as a suspect and arrested as he returned to his house in the 1200 block of South 44th Street just after 9 p.m., he said. 

Police found a .223 rifle in his car along with five shell casings, Dale said.

Investigators believe Williams is in a feud with someone in that neighborhood, the captain said.

Williams was booked in jail on suspicion of discharging a firearm near a home or vehicle and use of a weapon to commit a felony. He's also suspected of unlawfully possessing the firearm and possessing less than an ounce of marijuana.

Earlier Thursday, police investigated a separate shooting at the home of a family of five in north Lincoln, Dale said.

A couple called police just after noon when they had discovered five bullet holes in a front window at their home in the 3700 block of Cornhusker Highway, he said.

No one was injured. No one in the home had heard the shooting, and they believed it may have happened sometime between midnight and shortly before noon. 

Officers found eight .22-caliber shell casings that had been driven over nearby, Dale said.

Police do not have any suspects. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.

Reporter

Riley Johnson reports on local government in Lincoln.

