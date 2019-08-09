A 26-year-old Lincoln man was arrested in connection with one of two apparent drive-by shootings in the city Thursday, a police captain said Friday.
Just after 5 p.m. neighbors in the area of 22nd and Washington streets called 911 after hearing several gunshots and seeing a car speeding off, Capt. Ryan Dale said.
No one was injured and no damage was found.
Officers said the witnesses' description of the car matched video captured on a surveillance camera showing the car speeding off, Dale said.
Cody Williams was developed as a suspect and arrested as he returned to his house in the 1200 block of South 44th Street just after 9 p.m., he said.
Police found a .223 rifle in his car along with five shell casings, Dale said.
Investigators believe Williams is in a feud with someone in that neighborhood, the captain said.
Williams was booked in jail on suspicion of discharging a firearm near a home or vehicle and use of a weapon to commit a felony. He's also suspected of unlawfully possessing the firearm and possessing less than an ounce of marijuana.
Earlier Thursday, police investigated a separate shooting at the home of a family of five in north Lincoln, Dale said.
A couple called police just after noon when they had discovered five bullet holes in a front window at their home in the 3700 block of Cornhusker Highway, he said.
No one was injured. No one in the home had heard the shooting, and they believed it may have happened sometime between midnight and shortly before noon.
Officers found eight .22-caliber shell casings that had been driven over nearby, Dale said.
Police do not have any suspects.
Today's jail mugshots
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-09-2019
Last, First Name: BIRD, CHELSEA Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 01/26/1999 Booking Time: 08/08/2019 / 17:43:36 Charges: DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-09-2019
Last, First Name: TILIAN, TILIAN Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 03/05/1997 Booking Time: 08/08/2019 / 17:29:11 Charges:
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-09-2019
Last, First Name: ROUNDTREE, JALEN Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 09/16/1997 Booking Time: 08/08/2019 / 17:13:00 Charges: ACCESSORY TO CLASS 2 OR 2A FELONY (F3A) STATE PSR CUST SANCTION (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-09-2019
Last, First Name: KING, MIKESHEI Race/Sex: B/F Date of Birth: 03/13/1998 Booking Time: 08/08/2019 / 15:55:57 Charges: LOITER AND TRESPASS (M) CRIMINAL MISCHIEF $0-500 (M3)
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-09-2019
Last, First Name: NICHOLSON, ERIC Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 05/31/1982 Booking Time: 08/08/2019 / 15:28:29 Charges: CRIMINAL MISCHIEF $5000/MORE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-09-2019
Last, First Name: SCHMIDT, ANTHONY Race/Sex: I/M Date of Birth: 03/22/1984 Booking Time: 08/08/2019 / 15:19:59 Charges: ATTEMPT OF A CLASS 4 FELONY (M1) ATTEMPT OF A CLASS 3 OR 3A FELONY (F4) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-09-2019
Last, First Name: HARRIS, REGIA Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 05/28/1965 Booking Time: 08/08/2019 / 15:13:50 Charges: OPERATE A MTR VEH W/O LICENSE ON PERSON (I) DISOBEY TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGN OR DEVICE (I) HAVE OPEN ALCOHOL CONTAINER (I) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-09-2019
Last, First Name: HILL, EDWARD Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 01/15/1970 Booking Time: 08/08/2019 / 15:04:16 Charges: THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING $0-500, 2ND OFF (M1) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-09-2019
Last, First Name: RAMIREZ, MATTHEW Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 11/03/1982 Booking Time: 08/08/2019 / 14:54:34 Charges: FALSE REPORTING (I) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) THEFT BY RECEIVING $500-1500 (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-09-2019
Last, First Name: NASH, STANLEY Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 07/21/1948 Booking Time: 08/08/2019 / 14:48:44 Charges: HOLD-RETURN TO ORIGINAL JURISDICTION (-)
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-09-2019
Last, First Name: NICHOLSON, STEPHEN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 08/02/1941 Booking Time: 08/08/2019 / 14:44:15 Charges: PARKS:POSSESS OR CONSUME ALCOHOL (M2) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-09-2019
Last, First Name: BERG, HEIDI Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 07/23/1982 Booking Time: 08/08/2019 / 14:02:00 Charges: ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-$500 (M2)
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-09-2019
Last, First Name: HOWARD, ROBERT Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 04/02/1976 Booking Time: 08/08/2019 / 12:17:10 Charges: ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) ASSAULT, STRIKE OR CAUSE BODILY INJURY (M) INJURE OR DESTROY PROPERTY OF ANOTHER (M) ASSAULT, STRIKE OR CAUSE BODILY INJURY (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) DISTURBING THE PEACE (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-09-2019
Last, First Name: KRUMM, LEE Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 09/17/1975 Booking Time: 08/08/2019 / 11:51:44 Charges: FUG FR JUSTICE - ARREST FOR EXTRADITION (F)
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-09-2019
Last, First Name: HOER, CHRISTOPHER Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 03/28/1969 Booking Time: 08/08/2019 / 11:42:00 Charges: ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) FAIL TO SUPPORT SPOUSE,CHILD,DEPENDENT (M2)
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-09-2019
Last, First Name: BOYE, FRED Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 04/12/1952 Booking Time: 08/08/2019 / 11:27:58 Charges: ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) DISTURBING THE PEACE (M) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) UNLAWFUL ACTS BY CORRECTIONS EMPLOYEE (F4) UNLAWFUL ACTS BY CORRECTIONS EMPLOYEE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-09-2019
Last, First Name: TOWNES, BERNARD Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 05/15/1955 Booking Time: 08/08/2019 / 09:24:35 Charges: LOITER AND TRESPASS (M) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-09-2019
Last, First Name: ROSS, CHRISTOPHER Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 01/25/1971 Booking Time: 08/08/2019 / 09:09:10 Charges: POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-09-2019
Last, First Name: WINCHESTER, JAMES Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 10/31/1984 Booking Time: 08/08/2019 / 09:04:22 Charges: DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S) ATT POSS CONTR SUBST (M1) DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S) ATT POSS CONTR SUBST (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-09-2019
Last, First Name: RICH, CHARLES Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 12/29/1960 Booking Time: 08/08/2019 / 01:48:37 Charges: ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-500, 2ND OFF (M1) FALSE REPORTING - FALSE INFORMATION (M1) ATTEMPT OF A CLASS 4 FELONY (M1) THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-500, 2ND OFF (M1) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-09-2019
Last, First Name: MCKENZIE, JARED Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 02/19/1982 Booking Time: 08/07/2019 / 21:21:02 Charges: ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-MSD (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-09-2019
Last, First Name: KREMER, MITCHEL Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 08/16/1992 Booking Time: 08/07/2019 / 20:39:21 Charges: DOMESTIC ASSAULT,3RD DEG-PREGNANT WOMAN (F3A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-09-2019
Last, First Name: FORTNER, CHARITY Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 01/15/1978 Booking Time: 08/07/2019 / 15:41:06 Charges: POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-09-2019
Last, First Name: HOLDER, ERICKA Race/Sex: B/F Date of Birth: 06/11/1980 Booking Time: 08/07/2019 / 14:58:00 Charges: DRIVE DURING REVOC/IMPOUND-1ST (M2) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) DUI-.08 BREATH-2ND OFF (MW) REVOKED/IMPOUNDED (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-09-2019
Last, First Name: GRANT, DAKOTA Race/Sex: I/M Date of Birth: 09/14/1992 Booking Time: 08/07/2019 / 14:46:36 Charges: ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-09-2019
Last, First Name: HOER, JEANETTE Race/Sex: I/F Date of Birth: 09/08/1965 Booking Time: 08/07/2019 / 14:21:52 Charges: FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) CONSUME IN PUBLIC (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-09-2019
Last, First Name: CHARGINGHAWK, JEREMY Race/Sex: I/M Date of Birth: 12/15/1980 Booking Time: 08/07/2019 / 13:11:38 Charges: FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) ASSAULT, STRIKE OR CAUSE BODILY INJURY (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-09-2019
Last, First Name: SEVERN, JEREMIAH Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 07/11/1987 Booking Time: 08/07/2019 / 12:23:32 Charges: CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPON (M1) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) FAIL TO APPEAR - CITATION -MISDEMEANOR (M) NO BICYCLE LIGHT (I)
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-09-2019
Last, First Name: SHERIDAN, TYRA Race/Sex: I/F Date of Birth: 05/25/1997 Booking Time: 08/07/2019 / 10:34:27 Charges:
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-09-2019
Last, First Name: SMITH, KENNITH Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 11/22/1994 Booking Time: 08/07/2019 / 09:35:05 Charges: DOMESTIC ASSAULT-3RD DEGREE (M1) FAIL TO APPEAR MISD -BAIL/COND RELEASE (M2) FAIL TO APPEAR - CITATION -MISDEMEANOR (M) ATTEMPT OF A CLASS 2 FELONY (F2A) POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA (I) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPON (M1) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) POSS MARIJUANA, LESS THAN 1 OZ - 1ST OFF (I)
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-09-2019
Last, First Name: TAYLOR, LORENZO Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 05/28/1991 Booking Time: 08/07/2019 / 02:34:42 Charges: DOMESTIC ASSAULT, 3RD DEG - PRIOR (F3A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-09-2019
Last, First Name: ESTRADA, JOE Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 08/03/1989 Booking Time: 08/07/2019 / 02:10:31 Charges: ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-MSD (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-09-2019
Last, First Name: LORENSEN, JENS Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 05/18/1991 Booking Time: 08/07/2019 / 00:37:59 Charges: VIOLATE PROTECTION ORDER (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-09-2019
Last, First Name: BELL, MICHAEL Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 02/02/1965 Booking Time: 08/06/2019 / 23:04:29 Charges: POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-09-2019
Last, First Name: BILLINGTON, IAN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 10/25/1983 Booking Time: 08/06/2019 / 21:47:21 Charges: ASSAULT ON OFCR/HEALTH CARE PROF-3RD DEG (F3A)
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-09-2019
Last, First Name: WYMAN, ASHTON Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 11/18/1998 Booking Time: 08/06/2019 / 19:47:58 Charges: VIOLATE PROTECTION ORDER (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-09-2019
Last, First Name: HOFFMAN, LUCAS Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 06/30/1990 Booking Time: 08/06/2019 / 17:46:35 Charges:
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-09-2019
Last, First Name: BOWERS, MICHAEL Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 11/22/1984 Booking Time: 08/06/2019 / 14:47:22 Charges: NEGLIGENT DRIVING (I) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) DRIVING UNDER INFLUENCE/.08, 1ST> .15 BLOOD (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-09-2019
Last, First Name: BUSTAMANTE, FERNANDO Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 01/12/1984 Booking Time: 08/06/2019 / 14:16:46 Charges: DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S) FAIL TO SUPPORT SPOUSE,CHILD,DEPENDENT (M2)
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-09-2019
Last, First Name: HANSEN, DANNY Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 07/15/1976 Booking Time: 08/06/2019 / 12:37:36 Charges: ATTEMPT OF A CLASS 4 FELONY (M1) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-09-2019
Last, First Name: AGUILAR, JAYCEE Race/Sex: H/F Date of Birth: 01/21/1992 Booking Time: 08/06/2019 / 12:23:36 Charges: 3RD DEG ASSAULT (M1) THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING $0-500, 2ND OFF (M1)
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-09-2019
Last, First Name: ESPINOZA, SANDRA Race/Sex: H/F Date of Birth: 11/11/1996 Booking Time: 08/06/2019 / 10:13:09 Charges: DELIV;MANUF;INTENT TO DELV C/S,SCHED 1,2,3 (F2A) DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S)
Mugshots from the county jail: 08-09-2019
Last, First Name: DORSEY, BRYAN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 08/22/1969 Booking Time: 08/06/2019 / 09:34:20 Charges: OPERATE MOTOR VEHICLE TO AVOID ARREST (M1) FAIL TO APPEAR - CITATION -MISDEMEANOR (M) COUNTY COURT SENTENCE (S) FAIL TO APPEAR MISD -BAIL/COND RELEASE (M2)
Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.