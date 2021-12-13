Lincoln police investigating after party ends in discharged gun

Lincoln Police are investigating a crime that, for now, lacks a victim, after officers found evidence of a discharged firearm near 51st and Adams streets early Sunday morning.

Officer Erin Spilker said police responded to a noise complaint about a loud party in the area at about 3 a.m. An hour later, officers were called to the area again on a report of a fight.

When they arrived, Spilker said, most partygoers were leaving or had left the area, but officers learned a fight broke out between two people after the party had been shut down and witnesses heard a gunshot.

It's unclear who fired a gun and if anyone was struck by a bullet, Spilker said.

Police are investigating the incident, which occurred less than 10 blocks from where a Lincoln man was shot in the face after a party devolved into a fight.

Deontae Abron, 31, died at an Omaha hospital three days after he was shot June 12 near 60th and Adams streets.