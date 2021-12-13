 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln police investigating after party ends in discharged gun
0 Comments
editor's pick alert

Lincoln police investigating after party ends in discharged gun

  • Updated
  • 0

Lincoln Police are investigating a crime that, for now, lacks a victim, after officers found evidence of a discharged firearm near 51st and Adams streets early Sunday morning. 

Officer Erin Spilker said police responded to a noise complaint about a loud party in the area at about 3 a.m. An hour later, officers were called to the area again on a report of a fight.

When they arrived, Spilker said, most partygoers were leaving or had left the area, but officers learned a fight broke out between two people after the party had been shut down and witnesses heard a gunshot.

It's unclear who fired a gun and if anyone was struck by a bullet, Spilker said. 

Police are investigating the incident, which occurred less than 10 blocks from where a Lincoln man was shot in the face after a party devolved into a fight. 

Deontae Abron, 31, died at an Omaha hospital three days after he was shot June 12 near 60th and Adams streets. 

Shantrel A. Hickey, a 26-year-old Lincoln man, has been charged with second-degree murder

His brother, Daqwan Hickey, 24, was also arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person for shooting a gun into the air at the same party where Abron was killed, according to police. 

Nebraska Supreme Court rules that man was married twice, upholds bigamy conviction
Female officers involved in lawsuits against LPD facing discipline, including suspensions and firings
Lincoln woman drunkenly tried to hit man with car in yard, police say
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Boy charged in school deaths to stay in adult jail

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News