Lincoln police investigating after body found outside shopping center
Lincoln police investigating after body found outside shopping center

Police are investigating after a dead body was found in the parking lot of a southeast Lincoln shopping center on Monday morning. 

Officer Erin Spilker confirmed that LPD fielded a medical call at 7:42 a.m., sending officers and medics to the Edgewood Shopping Center at 56th Street and Nebraska 2. 

First responders declared the person in the Super Saver parking lot dead upon arrival, Spilker said. 

The investigation is in its preliminary stages, she said. It's unclear how old the deceased individual was or how they died. 

Spilker indicated no further details would be available on the death until Tuesday morning. 

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

