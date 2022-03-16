Lincoln police investigating after 14 shots fired Monday night near 29th and D streets

Police are searching for suspects and witnesses after gunmen fleeing the area near 29th and D streets fired at least 14 shots Monday evening.

LPD Sgt. Chris Vigil said a passerby reported the incident, which played out in broad daylight at around 5:30 p.m. Monday.

The passerby told police they saw 10 to 15 men and women yelling at each other near the intersection before a sedan and SUV fled the area as occupants fired shots in multiple directions, Vigil said.

Investigators found 14 shell casings in the area, but no evidence that any nearby buildings had been struck by bullets, Vigil said. No gunshot victims have sought treatment at local hospitals in the days since, he said.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

