 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln police investigating a seemingly random stabbing
0 Comments
editor's pick alert

Lincoln police investigating a seemingly random stabbing

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a seemingly random stabbing that happened near 27th and Holdrege streets around 11 p.m. Friday night. 

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said officers responded to a reported assault in the 1700 block of North 26th Street, where they found a 16-year-old male who said he had been stabbed in his shin. Bonkiewicz said the teen had a half-inch cut on the upper area of his right shin. 

The teen told officers that someone came up behind him, stabbed him and ran away, leaving the non-life-threatening cut that required a few stitches, Bonkiewicz said.

LPD is still investigating the incident. Bonkiewicz said no arrests have been made and there are no suspects.

Second teen dies from injuries in Omaha shooting last week
Inmate who walked away from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln returns to facility
LPD extends delay on public police radio channels
Police logo 2020
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Monty the penguin visits animal friends at California zoo on his birthday

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News