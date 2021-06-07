Lincoln police investigating a seemingly random stabbing

The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a seemingly random stabbing that happened near 27th and Holdrege streets around 11 p.m. Friday night.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said officers responded to a reported assault in the 1700 block of North 26th Street, where they found a 16-year-old male who said he had been stabbed in his shin. Bonkiewicz said the teen had a half-inch cut on the upper area of his right shin.

The teen told officers that someone came up behind him, stabbed him and ran away, leaving the non-life-threatening cut that required a few stitches, Bonkiewicz said.

LPD is still investigating the incident. Bonkiewicz said no arrests have been made and there are no suspects.

