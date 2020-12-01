 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln police investigating 3 business break-ins early Monday
View Comments
editor's pick

Lincoln police investigating 3 business break-ins early Monday

{{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln police are investigating whether three business break-ins early Monday could be related.

The first happened around 3:30 a.m. at the Sonic near 84th and Holdrege streets, Officer Erin Spilker said.

She said an alarm sounded, but the burglary wasn't discovered until 6 a.m., when an employee came in to find the lobby door shattered and the safe damaged. There was no loss, but the break-in caused $2,000 damage.

16-year-old Lincoln girl accused of being involved in theft of 2 cars left running Monday

Nutrition Tavern at 55th and O streets was hit next, around 5:30 a.m. Spilker said an alarm company called in, and police found the front glass door broken and a cash box missing.

Around 7:15 a.m. burglars struck Pancho Villa Mexican Grill at 58th Street and Cornhusker Highway. The front door was shattered, and the cash register and some alcohol were stolen.

Spilker said police were able to get surveillance video in two of the burglaries and would be working to determine if they were the same thieves.

Police flagged down near 26th and Vine about home-invasion robbery by knife-wielding thieves
Drug trafficker sentenced to 11 years in Nebraska case

LATEST MISSING PERSONS CASES IN NEBRASKA

Police logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News