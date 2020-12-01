Lincoln police investigating 3 business break-ins early Monday

Lincoln police are investigating whether three business break-ins early Monday could be related.

The first happened around 3:30 a.m. at the Sonic near 84th and Holdrege streets, Officer Erin Spilker said.

She said an alarm sounded, but the burglary wasn't discovered until 6 a.m., when an employee came in to find the lobby door shattered and the safe damaged. There was no loss, but the break-in caused $2,000 damage.

Nutrition Tavern at 55th and O streets was hit next, around 5:30 a.m. Spilker said an alarm company called in, and police found the front glass door broken and a cash box missing.

Around 7:15 a.m. burglars struck Pancho Villa Mexican Grill at 58th Street and Cornhusker Highway. The front door was shattered, and the cash register and some alcohol were stolen.

Spilker said police were able to get surveillance video in two of the burglaries and would be working to determine if they were the same thieves.

