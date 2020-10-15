Lincoln police investigating 2 unrelated robberies Wednesday

Police say they are investigating robberies at two Lincoln businesses Wednesday.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said police believe they are unrelated.

The first was reported just after 8 p.m. at Schmick's Market, 1340 W. O St. A clerk told police a man in his 20s grabbed three bottles of alcohol and headed for the door.

When the clerk tried to stop him, he asked him, "Do you want some of this?" and motioned toward his pants pocket where he saw what looked like a gun sticking out, Bonkiewicz said.

He said the clerk backed off and the thief ran. The loss was estimated at about $50.

Bonkiewicz said the second robbery occurred at 11:36 p.m. at the U-Stop at 21st and K streets. A clerk said a man approached him at the register with alcohol and food, then pulled out a gun and demanded money from the register.

He said the thief ran from the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

Both crimes remain under investigation.

