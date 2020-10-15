 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln police investigating 2 unrelated robberies Wednesday
View Comments
editor's pick

Lincoln police investigating 2 unrelated robberies Wednesday

{{featured_button_text}}

Police say they are investigating robberies at two Lincoln businesses Wednesday.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said police believe they are unrelated.

The first was reported just after 8 p.m. at Schmick's Market, 1340 W. O St. A clerk told police a man in his 20s grabbed three bottles of alcohol and headed for the door.

Sheriff's office ID's Lincoln man who died in Wednesday crash

When the clerk tried to stop him, he asked him, "Do you want some of this?" and motioned toward his pants pocket where he saw what looked like a gun sticking out, Bonkiewicz said. 

He said the clerk backed off and the thief ran. The loss was estimated at about $50. 

Bonkiewicz said the second robbery occurred at 11:36 p.m. at the U-Stop at 21st and K streets. A clerk said a man approached him at the register with alcohol and food, then pulled out a gun and demanded money from the register.

Federal charge alleging former Catholic school principal produced child porn dismissed

He said the thief ran from the scene with an undisclosed amount of money. 

Both crimes remain under investigation. 

Inmate who walked away from Lincoln prison arrested in Omaha
Arena jettisons Husker football watch party a day after announcing, promoting the event

Latest missing persons cases in Nebraska

Police logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH: Multi-structure fire Sunday night

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News