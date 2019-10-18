Lincoln police are investigating a 44-year-old man’s death Wednesday as suspicious.
Officer Angela Sands said Jonathan Olson had called 911 on Oct. 11 saying he had been assaulted, sending police and rescue workers to his home near 49th and Fremont streets.
Olson died at the hospital five days later.
Sands said they weren’t able to get a lot of information from Olson. She said police haven’t yet been able to confirm what happened. For now, his death is being investigated as suspicious, pending an autopsy, Sands said.
She asked anyone with information to call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000.
Today's jail mugshots
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-18-2019
Last, First Name: RUMERY, HOLLY Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 12/01/1982 Booking Time: 10/17/2019 / 17:23:24 Charges: POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) POSSESS MARIJUANA 1 OZ OR LESS/2ND (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-18-2019
Last, First Name: FINNEY, ROBERT Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 12/05/1979 Booking Time: 10/17/2019 / 16:58:47 Charges: VIOLATE PROTECTION ORDER (M1)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-18-2019
Last, First Name: MERIDA, ERIKA Race/Sex: H/F Date of Birth: 04/27/1987 Booking Time: 10/17/2019 / 16:33:51 Charges: ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-MSD (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-18-2019
Last, First Name: CHANDLER, TREVION Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 08/09/1998 Booking Time: 10/17/2019 / 15:59:48 Charges: CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION (F4) FUG FR JUSTICE - ARREST FOR EXTRADITION (F) ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-MSD (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-18-2019
Last, First Name: WAGNER, BRANDON Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 06/05/1983 Booking Time: 10/17/2019 / 15:53:25 Charges: HOLD-RETURN TO ORIGINAL JURISDICTION (-)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-18-2019
Last, First Name: KING, ISIAH Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 04/14/1998 Booking Time: 10/17/2019 / 14:29:48 Charges: COU PSR CUST SANCTION (M) ATT DEL/MANUF/INT TO DELV SCHD 1,2,3 DRUG (F3A)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-18-2019
Last, First Name: SEHER, BETHANEY Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 03/08/1995 Booking Time: 10/17/2019 / 13:53:37 Charges: DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S) ATT POSS CONTR SUBST (M1)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-18-2019
Last, First Name: HARVEY, JAMES Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 10/11/1979 Booking Time: 10/17/2019 / 13:44:13 Charges: ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-MSD (M) INJURE OR DESTROY PROPERTY OF ANOTHER (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) FORGERY, 2ND DEG$500-1500 (M1) DUI-3RD OFF (MW) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M) HINDER, DELAY, OR INTERRUPT ARREST (M) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-18-2019
Last, First Name: FIGLESTHALER, JEFFREY Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 07/24/1960 Booking Time: 10/17/2019 / 13:16:46 Charges: ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) POSS MARIJUANA, MORE THAN 1 LB (F4)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-18-2019
Last, First Name: HARDING, ANN Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 02/17/1971 Booking Time: 10/17/2019 / 13:10:59 Charges: ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-18-2019
Last, First Name: POND, MITCHELL Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 01/30/1982 Booking Time: 10/17/2019 / 11:00:20 Charges: OPERATE MOTOR VEHICLE TO AVOID ARREST (M1) COUNTY COURT SENTENCE (S) CARELESS DRIVING (I)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-18-2019
Last, First Name: THOMPSON, NICHOLAS Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 06/29/1987 Booking Time: 10/17/2019 / 10:00:53 Charges: THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-500, 2ND OFF (M1) ARRESTED ON COUNTY WARRANT-FEL (R) FALSE REPORTING - FALSE INFORMATION (M1) UNAUTHORIZED USE PROPELLED VEHICLE-3RD/SUBSQ (F4) OPERATE MOTOR VEHICLE TO AVOID ARREST (F4) ARRESTED ON COUNTY WARRANT-FEL (R) THEFT BY RECEIVING $1500-5000 (F4) CRIM POSS FINAN TRANS DEVICE - 4+ (F2A) UNAUTHORIZED USE PROPELLED VEHICLE-3RD/SUBSQ (F4) THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING $0-500, 2ND OFF (M1) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) THEFT BY RECEIVING $5000/MORE (F2A) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) OPERATE MOTOR VEHICLE TO AVOID ARREST (F4) ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-MSD (M) THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-500, 2ND OFF (M1)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-18-2019
Last, First Name: WEEKS, JORI Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 11/08/1993 Booking Time: 10/17/2019 / 09:18:44 Charges: VIOLATE PROTECTION ORDER (M1)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-18-2019
Last, First Name: GLENN, AIDAN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 10/18/1999 Booking Time: 10/17/2019 / 09:08:34 Charges: ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) MANF/DEL/POS CON SUBS W/INT DEL(SCD 4,5 DRG) (F3A) DELIV;MANUF;INTENT TO DELV C/S,SCHED 1,2,3 (F2A)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-18-2019
Last, First Name: IBANEZ, MARCOS Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 03/23/1998 Booking Time: 10/17/2019 / 08:54:17 Charges: THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING $500-1500 (M1) CRIMINAL TRESPASS, 1ST DEG (M1) PROB REV/SENT COU (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-18-2019
Last, First Name: SALAMANCA, JESSE Race/Sex: H/M Date of Birth: 07/01/1997 Booking Time: 10/17/2019 / 08:20:00 Charges: ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) ATTEMPT OF A CLASS 2A FELONY (F3A) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-18-2019
Last, First Name: LEWIS, RAYNESHA Race/Sex: B/F Date of Birth: 04/25/1998 Booking Time: 10/17/2019 / 07:09:23 Charges: FORGERY, 2ND DEG $5000/MORE (F2A)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-18-2019
Last, First Name: ANDERSON, BERNARD Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 08/27/1961 Booking Time: 10/17/2019 / 06:43:47 Charges: THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-500, 2ND OFF (M1)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-18-2019
Last, First Name: HARRIS, ROBERT Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 08/06/1958 Booking Time: 10/17/2019 / 05:22:21 Charges: POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-18-2019
Last, First Name: HARGRAVE, ALEXANDER Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 12/04/1991 Booking Time: 10/17/2019 / 04:04:43 Charges: POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-18-2019
Last, First Name: RANDALL, TAYLER Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 10/31/1991 Booking Time: 10/16/2019 / 19:46:57 Charges: THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-$500, 3RD/SUBSQ (F4) POSS DEADLY WEAPON BY A PROHIBITED PERSON (F3)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-18-2019
Last, First Name: ALMERY, JUSTIN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 08/13/1986 Booking Time: 10/16/2019 / 18:26:45 Charges: POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) ARRESTED ON OUTSIDE AGENCY WARRANT-FEL (R) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) RESIST ARREST, 2ND/SUBSEQ OFFENSE (F3A)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-18-2019
Last, First Name: MCGRIGG, DEXTER Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 01/08/1985 Booking Time: 10/16/2019 / 18:10:35 Charges:
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-18-2019
Last, First Name: WUOWRUT, GOAMAR Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 08/09/1996 Booking Time: 10/16/2019 / 15:36:36 Charges: COUNTY COURT SENTENCE (S) THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING $0-$500 (M2) HOLD-RETURN TO ORIGINAL JURISDICTION (-)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-18-2019
Last, First Name: IMMENSCHUH, KRISTOPHER Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 06/08/1999 Booking Time: 10/16/2019 / 14:42:18 Charges: DISCHARGE FIREARM NEAR VEHICLE/BLDG (F1C)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-18-2019
Last, First Name: MOON, JAMARI Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 07/12/2001 Booking Time: 10/16/2019 / 14:41:03 Charges: DISCHARGE FIREARM NEAR VEHICLE/BLDG (F1C)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-18-2019
Last, First Name: TWYMAN, LAMONT Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 03/02/1977 Booking Time: 10/16/2019 / 11:38:06 Charges: ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) TERRORISTIC THREATS (F3A)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-18-2019
Last, First Name: RAINER, WILLIAM Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 10/23/1981 Booking Time: 10/16/2019 / 11:27:39 Charges: FUG FR JUSTICE - ARREST FOR EXTRADITION (F)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-18-2019
Last, First Name: LOCKETT, MILLARD Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 01/20/1962 Booking Time: 10/16/2019 / 10:24:25 Charges: STATE PSR CUST SANCTION (M) POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-18-2019
Last, First Name: SWANGER, CAMEO Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 03/07/1996 Booking Time: 10/16/2019 / 09:28:47 Charges: ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) ASSAULT, STRIKE OR CAUSE BODILY INJURY (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-18-2019
Last, First Name: ALATOREE, KACIE Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 12/18/1995 Booking Time: 10/16/2019 / 09:12:34 Charges: STATE PSR CUST SANCTION (M) MOTOR VEHICLE HOMICIDE (F3A)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-18-2019
Last, First Name: BEARDEN, KOLBY Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 08/18/1996 Booking Time: 10/16/2019 / 08:52:50 Charges: FAIL TO APPEAR MISD -BAIL/COND RELEASE (M2) 3RD DEG ASSAULT (M1) ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M) CARELESS DRIVING (I) DRIVE DURING SUSPENSION/BEFORE REINSTATED (M3) 3RD DEG ASSAULT (M1) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) DISTRICT COURT SENTENCE (S) OPERATE MOTOR VEHICLE TO AVOID ARREST (M1)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-18-2019
Last, First Name: HARDISTY, JUSTIN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 06/20/1980 Booking Time: 10/16/2019 / 03:48:16 Charges: POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-18-2019
Last, First Name: CALLAHAN, MELISSA Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 08/28/1982 Booking Time: 10/16/2019 / 00:10:36 Charges: POSS CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (F4) VIOLATION OF PROBATION-SEE ORIG CHARGE (B)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-18-2019
Last, First Name: AKIN, JAMIE Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 01/19/1976 Booking Time: 10/16/2019 / 00:06:02 Charges: FALSE REPORTING - FALSE INFORMATION (M1)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-18-2019
Last, First Name: SHARER, JONATHAN Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 12/16/1994 Booking Time: 10/15/2019 / 19:20:41 Charges: VIOLATE PROTECTION ORDER - PRIOR (F4)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-18-2019
Last, First Name: WHEELER, XAVIER Race/Sex: B/M Date of Birth: 01/07/2000 Booking Time: 10/15/2019 / 18:53:01 Charges: SUSPENDED LICENSE, ELIGIBLE (M) TERRORISTIC THREATS (F3A) ARRESTED ON COUNTY BENCH WARRANT (M) FAIL TO APPEAR IN COURT (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-18-2019
Last, First Name: LARSON, JOSHUA Race/Sex: W/M Date of Birth: 01/22/1982 Booking Time: 10/15/2019 / 17:36:19 Charges:
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-18-2019
Last, First Name: TRUSOW, CHRISTINA Race/Sex: W/F Date of Birth: 04/24/1995 Booking Time: 10/15/2019 / 15:21:33 Charges: ARRESTED ON DISTRICT WARRANT (M)
View more mugshots here.
Mugshots from the county jail: 10-18-2019
Last, First Name: HERNANDEZ, RAQUEL Race/Sex: H/F Date of Birth: 03/11/1983 Booking Time: 10/15/2019 / 15:09:23 Charges: RECKLESS DRIVING (M3) IMMIGRATION HOLD (M) DUI-.15+ (1ST OFF) (MW) REFUSE PRELIM TEST (M5)
View more mugshots here.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com . On Twitter @LJSreist.