Lincoln police are investigating a 44-year-old man’s death Wednesday as suspicious.

Officer Angela Sands said Jonathan Olson had called 911 on Oct. 11 saying he had been assaulted, sending police and rescue workers to his home near 49th and Fremont streets.

Olson died at the hospital five days later.

Sands said they weren’t able to get a lot of information from Olson. She said police haven’t yet been able to confirm what happened. For now, his death is being investigated as suspicious, pending an autopsy, Sands said.

She asked anyone with information to call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSreist.

