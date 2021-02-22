Lincoln police investigate two reports of gunshots

Lincoln police are investigating two incidents Sunday of gunshots being fired and looking into the possibility they may be related.

Officer Erin Spilker said at around 6 p.m. police were in the 3300 block of Portia Street, near 14th and Adams streets in Belmont, when they heard gunshots nearby. The officers searched but didn't initially find any victims or damage, then talked to a 27-year-old man in a parking lot who had found several spent shell casings. He said he had been told by a friend that there had been a shooting outside his home.

Spilker said two hours later police were called to the area of 19th and Prospect streets on a report of gunshots.

Police didn't find any damage or victims but found one round of ammunition on the street.

Both are ongoing investigations, and Spilker asked anyone with information to call police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

