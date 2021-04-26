Lincoln police investigate shooting near 15th and D

Police say they believe someone was struck by gunfire outside an apartment complex near 15th and D streets Monday morning.

According to emergency radio traffic, a victim may have showed up at the emergency room at Bryan West Campus. While looking into that report, police said they didn't know what the shooting was about.

Capt. Max Hubka said they were dispatched there at 10:27 a.m. by someone who heard a gunshot, then a man's voice asking for help and saying he'd been shot.

Lincoln Fire & Rescue workers in the area reported hearing about five gunshots, according to scanner traffic.

Hubka said police arrived quickly to find several spent shell casings and live rounds in front of the building and the home next door, but the victim already had left the scene in a vehicle.

By 11:30 a.m., they had interviewed a number of bystanders who witnessed it and believe that someone was struck by a gunshot, he said.

"Obviously we would like to speak to that person so we can try to put the whole picture together," Hubka said.

At this point, police have secured the crime scene and a nearby apartment where a trail of blood drops led and were working to get a search warrant.

