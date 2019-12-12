Lincoln police investigate several shots fired at 8th, C area early Thursday

Lincoln police are investigating reports of several shots fired in the area of Eighth and C streets early Thursday.

Officer Erin Spilker said it happened between 2:45 and 3:45 a.m. As officers were combing the area for damage or victims, they heard an additional shot fired from the south.

They returned to the area after daylight to look for damage or rounds, which could help investigators.

Police encouraged any with information to call them at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSpilger

