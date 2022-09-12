 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln police investigate multiple reports of gunshots early Monday

Lincoln police are investigating at least two incidents of gunfire early Monday morning.

Investigator Scott Parker said at about 3 a.m. 911 callers reported gunfire in the Clinton neighborhood northwest of North 33rd and Holdrege streets, just west of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's East Campus.

Six minutes later, officers heard multiple gunshots in the area of North 51st Street and Madison Avenue, just north of Nebraska Wesleyan University. At the same time, 911 callers began reporting the sound of gunfire in the same general area.

Parker said police found several shell casings along Adams Avenue between North 48th and 56th streets. But none in the first incident. They found no one injured or any damage.

They are investigating to determine if the incidents are related.

He asked anyone with information to contact the Lincoln Police Department at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

