Lincoln police investigate late-night use of drone near Sheridan Boulevard houses
Lincoln police investigate late-night use of drone near Sheridan Boulevard houses

Lincoln police are investigating after another drone-related incident was reported in the Country Club Neighborhood area between Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Officer Luke Bonkiewicz said police fielded the belated report on Monday afternoon, after a 58-year-old woman and a 29-year-old woman living in the same house near Sheridan Boulevard and Van Dorn Street saw the drone hovering outside a home over the weekend.

Bonkiewicz said officers are investigating the incident with similar reports in mind. In May, the department fielded two other complaints of apparent drone peeping in the same area

The drone used in the latest incident was "small," Bonkiewicz said, hovering near the upstairs windows and roof of the house on Sheridan Boulevard. That pattern is consistent with previous reports, he said.

