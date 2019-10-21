{{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln police say they got called early Monday to the area of 25th and Holdrege streets on a report of gunshots.

Officer Angela Sands said they found six shell casings in the street and searched to find that at least two bullets had struck a home in the 1300 block of North 25th Street. One going through a window and another through the east side of the home.

A 24-year-old woman was at home with her 22-year-old boyfriend and two young children, but no one was injured. They recently had moved in and told police they didn’t know why anyone would have intentionally targeted their home, Sands said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSpilger.

