 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln police investigate drive-by shooting
0 comments
editor's pick

Lincoln police investigate drive-by shooting

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Here are tips to prevent your home from being broken into. Remember, if you observe a suspicious person or behavior, call 911.

Police are investigating the discovery of spent shell casings they believe are connected to a drive-by shooting early Friday.

Officer Erin Spilker said a 63-year-old woman called police at around 11 a.m. Sunday after finding the casings in the 1900 block of South 22nd Street. 

She told police she had heard something early Friday she didn't realize was gunshots until discovering the shell casings.

Police canvassed the area and found a neighbor with security video of a four-door vehicle driving by and several shots being fired from it at around 2:30 a.m. Friday.

Spilker said police so far haven't found any victims or damaged property. The investigation continues.

3 Lincoln men arrested on teen's report they held her captive, sexually assaulted her
Lincoln man accused of threatening woman with knife
Police logo 2020
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NJ shooting a 'targeted attack'

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Next few days could be stormy in Lincoln
Local

Next few days could be stormy in Lincoln

  • Updated

Lincoln has better-than-average chances of seeing more rain Monday as well as on Tuesday and Wednesday, but the best chance of severe storms is on Wednesday, when nearly all of the state is in a slight risk for severe weather.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News