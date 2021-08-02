 Skip to main content
Lincoln police investigate bomb threat at Assurity Life Insurance building
Lincoln police investigate bomb threat at Assurity Life Insurance building

Lincoln police investigated a bomb threat at the Assurity Life Insurance Company's headquarters near 20th and Q streets on Monday afternoon. 

Both LPD and Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews responded around 2 p.m., assisting in the evacuation of employees and customers, according to police.

By 3:10 p.m., most officers and fire crews had left the building, and the company's lobby had reopened. 

It's unclear the nature or specificity of the bomb threat or whether it was levied toward the company or its building. Assurity representatives declined to comment on the incident.   

Police logo 2020
Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

