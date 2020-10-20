Lincoln police investigate apparent robbery attempt at apartment

Police are investigating an apparent robbery attempt Sunday night at an apartment near Eighth and G streets.
A Lincoln woman told police just before 9 p.m. she and a man were home waiting for a friend to arrive. When he showed up, he was pushed in the door by two women who began spraying pepper spray and demanding money from them, Officer Erin Spilker said.
Nothing was taken, and the two women left. The victims said the women were strangers.
Spilker said the man who was pushed in the door said he thought one of them may have held a knife to his back as they shoved him. But he didn't see one.
The investigation is ongoing.
Mom northeast of Lincoln says she hid with 3-year-old in closet when she heard burglar, then fired pistol through door
Latest missing persons cases in Nebraska
Reach the writer at 402-473-7237 or lpilger@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSpilger
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.