Lincoln police investigate apparent robbery attempt at apartment

Police are investigating an apparent robbery attempt Sunday night at an apartment near Eighth and G streets.

A Lincoln woman told police just before 9 p.m. she and a man were home waiting for a friend to arrive. When he showed up, he was pushed in the door by two women who began spraying pepper spray and demanding money from them, Officer Erin Spilker said.

Nothing was taken, and the two women left. The victims said the women were strangers.

Spilker said the man who was pushed in the door said he thought one of them may have held a knife to his back as they shoved him. But he didn't see one.

The investigation is ongoing.

