Lincoln Police increasingly reliant on overtime hours as departures continue

Amid a chronic staffing shortage that has left the Lincoln Police Department 40 officers short of its optimal operating capacity, the city has relied increasingly on employees logging overtime hours, according to data obtained via a public records request.

The department, led by Chief Teresa Ewins since September, is funded to employ 366 sworn officers. But the staffing shortage — which has persisted for more than a year — has prevented the city from reaching that threshold.

In December, the department was 25 officers short of its capacity, with 341 on the payroll. Before its latest academy class graduated onto field training Wednesday night, Lincoln employed 326 officers.

"Always trying to make up for the loss of members is something that, you know — we'll always be doing that," Ewins told the Journal Star. "It's just a fact."

But the shortage has worsened since the chief's arrival in Lincoln, a reality that Ewins acknowledged while casting recent departures as a series of individual personal choices that have combined to leave the department understaffed.

"Well, obviously, I'd rather be under 30 (officers short), but, life takes people places," she said. "We have somebody who took over the family farm. We had one that wanted to become a preacher. We had one that went into — just needed to unplug and go try something new.

"Those are life choices that people need to make."

So as Ewins' command staff continues to alter hiring and recruitment processes in an effort to find a long-term solution to staffing woes, the department has relied to overtime as a stopgap.

LPD employees — including officers and civilians — worked 25,642 hours of overtime from June 2021 through May of this year, a timeframe that saw the city shell out $1.4 million in overtime dollars alone, according to data obtained by the Journal Star.

In the previous 12 months, the city spent $1.15 million on police overtime — an amount buoyed by long hours in June 2020, when the city paid $142,912 in overtime dollars in a single two-week period as officers engaged with protesters over the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The Lincoln Police Department has grown increasingly reliant on overtime in 2022, according to the data. In April and May of this year, the city spent $278,030 on overtime over the course of four, two-week pay periods, including one period when overtime payments totaled $85,419.

The police department has paid more than $60,000 for overtime hours in 11 pay periods since the start of 2019, according to the data. Eight of those instances have come since Ewins took over the department.

"I feel fine about it," Ewins said of the department's recent overtime expenditures. "It's necessary. Paying overtime actually is cost savings in the long run when you have retirement and medical and everything else you have to pay.

"As long as the health and welfare of our members is at the forefront of our conversation, money is not really the issue. We have the money because we are funded for those bodies."

Ewins' primary concern as overtime hours increase is preventing burnout among the shrinking force responsible for policing the city, she said.

"It gives the officers an opportunity to be compensated for working more, but we also know that, in the end, that will burn our police officers out," she said. "And we don't want to do that. And so we're being very cautious with that."

The exact impact the officer shortage has on the public's safety isn't quantifiable, though Ewins stressed that the increase in overtime hours helps ensure police services aren't lessened by staffing issues.

Still, she conceded, the department is not actively staffing its eight-officer traffic enforcement unit, already under scrutiny after a Memorial Day weekend crash on O Street killed two women and injured 20 bystanders there to watch cars cruise by.

And, Ewins said, the department no longer has a team of two officers dedicated to community outreach, though she said overtime hours have been used to maintain some outreach efforts.

Though Ewins repeatedly pointed to retirements and personal choices as the primary reasons employees have left the department since her arrival, at least four officers — Sgt. Angela Sands and Officers Sara Khalil, Laura Oliphant and Carlos Santiago — have been terminated since December.

"I know when I joined, I was ecstatic," said Santiago, who was fired in December over what he described as a misunderstanding. "I was happy to be a part of the department. This was pre-Chief Ewins."

Santiago was terminated after an incident at Capital Towing in which he mentioned he worked for LPD, he said, and an employee of the company interpreted his words as an attempt to avoid paying for services.

Then a probationary officer still in field training, Santiago said he self-reported the incident to his supervisor and was fired less than a week later without hearing directly from Ewins.

Months after his departure, which was initially crushing to Santiago, he questioned whether it was a bad thing after all.

"The demeanor (of the department) just completely changed," he said. "It was kind of shocking. ... It's just like I wouldn't even want to be there at this point."

At least three additional officers have left voluntarily in 2022, including former Sgt. Chris Vigil, former Officer Luke Bonkiewicz and former Officer Erin Spilker, who later filed a lawsuit alleging years of discrimination based on her sex.

And two former officers — Nicole Hruska and Bernardo Urrea Calambas — left Lincoln in April for jobs at the Omaha Police Department. Neither responded to interview requests for this story.

Sgt. Jeff Sorensen, elected the Lincoln Police Union president earlier this year, was not available for an interview.

The department got a boost on Wednesday when 13 officers graduated from LPD's academy. They will move on to field training, a probationary period that can last six months, after which officers are cleared to patrol Lincoln's streets alone. At least two of the 13 graduates were lateral transfers, Ewins said, and had already started field training.

Another 15 trainees will start at the department's 22-week academy in July, Assistant Police Chief Michon Morrow said, 30-40% of whom will be female trainees. All 13 of Wednesday's graduates are men.

Ewins said the department will seek lateral transfers for an additional, fast-tracked academy class in-between the traditional July and January academies as her administration seeks new ways to keep pace with departures.

"I think that staffing will work itself out," she said. "I feel very confident about that."

The question, though, is when?

"I would love to be fully staffed within the next year," Ewins said, "but that's not realistic, either."

Reach the writer at 402-473-7223 or awegley@journalstar.com. On Twitter @andrewwegley

