Lincoln police identify victim of Saturday night homicide

The 76-year-old man killed in a shooting Saturday night has been identified as Luis Noguera.
Acting Police Chief Brian Jackson said police went to an apartment complex near 10th and E streets at 8:21 p.m. on a report of a disturbance and found Noguera dead in the hallway of wounds to his head.
They were believed to be gunshot wounds, according to a news release issued Sunday.
Jackson said an autopsy was scheduled Monday to identify the cause of death.
He said officers learned Noguera and his neighbor, Timothy McPeak, had been in an argument that night that turned physical. It wasn't clear what the argument was about.
Both men were residents of the apartment building.
Jackson said police interviewed McPeak, 52, and arrested him Saturday night on suspicion of second-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony.
No guns were recovered from the scene.
"But our expectation is the autopsy will give us a cause of death," he said.
He said there is believed to be no ongoing danger to the public.
This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.
